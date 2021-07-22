250,000 Shares in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) Purchased by Kingstown Capital Management L.P.

Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NAAC. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $995,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NAAC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.74. 24,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,562. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.72.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

