$261.58 Million in Sales Expected for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to announce sales of $261.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $260.50 million and the highest is $262.20 million. The Trade Desk reported sales of $139.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.12. The stock had a trading volume of 69,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,771,756. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $97.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.52.

In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total transaction of $630,253.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,589,741. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $683,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,487,053.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,930,981 over the last ninety days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 6.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

