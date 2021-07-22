2,939 Shares in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,939 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

EXP stock opened at $137.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.40. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.37 and a fifty-two week high of $153.71.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.58%.

In other news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $266,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total transaction of $1,476,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,507,042.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,715 shares of company stock worth $7,297,968 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

