29,816 Shares in Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC) Acquired by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 29,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STPC. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Peak Corp II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Peak Corp II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Star Peak Corp II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Star Peak Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,264,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Star Peak Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,517,000.

Shares of NYSE:STPC opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.90. Star Peak Corp II has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $12.25.

STAR Peak Corp II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Evanston, Illinois.

