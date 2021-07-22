30,000 Shares in Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU) Acquired by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MACAU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000.

MACAU opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

