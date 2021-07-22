$301.52 Million in Sales Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to announce sales of $301.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $307.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $296.16 million. UDR reported sales of $305.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. UDR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 422.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 727.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 1,136.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UDR opened at $54.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.42. UDR has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

