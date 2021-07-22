$315.41 Million in Sales Expected for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to post sales of $315.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $314.06 million and the highest is $317.87 million. NETGEAR posted sales of $280.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $37.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.81. NETGEAR has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38.

In other news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $195,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 3,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $113,319.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,006 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in NETGEAR by 514.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 986,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,561,000 after purchasing an additional 826,392 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth $706,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth $14,894,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NETGEAR by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,831,000 after purchasing an additional 356,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NETGEAR by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

