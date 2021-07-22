$344.88 Million in Sales Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) will report sales of $344.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $341.00 million and the highest is $348.40 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $296.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.87.

In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $114,156.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,664.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $213,951.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,033.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,786 shares of company stock worth $4,119,527. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBOE traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.70. The company had a trading volume of 30,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,145. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.10. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $122.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

