$344.88 Million in Sales Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2021

Brokerages predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) will report sales of $344.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $341.00 million and the highest is $348.40 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $296.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.87.

In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $114,156.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,664.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $213,951.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,033.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,786 shares of company stock worth $4,119,527. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBOE traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.70. The company had a trading volume of 30,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,145. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.10. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $122.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.