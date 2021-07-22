400,000 Shares in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) Bought by TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIIIU. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter worth $26,647,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter worth $25,197,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter worth $16,703,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter worth $15,872,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter worth $11,933,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HIIIU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,577. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.98. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

