404,216 Shares in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) Acquired by Potrero Capital Research LLC

Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 404,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRMU. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

CLRMU stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,923. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

