4,069 Shares in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKYW. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in SkyWest by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in SkyWest by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SkyWest by 3,789.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $40.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -582.14 and a beta of 2.05.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $534.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.00 million. SkyWest had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

