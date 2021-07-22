49,696 Shares in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) Purchased by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. Berkley W R Corp owned 0.61% of 26 Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $436,000.

Get 26 Capital Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:ADER opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.70. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $9.92.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER).

Receive News & Ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.