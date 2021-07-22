49,998 Shares in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) Purchased by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.61% of KINS Technology Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $128,000.

KINZ opened at $9.89 on Thursday. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.87.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

