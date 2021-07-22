500,000 Shares in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,955,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCLEU. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $991,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $562,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,805,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000.

Shares of Broadscale Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

