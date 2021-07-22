$537.81 Million in Sales Expected for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to report $537.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $502.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $556.60 million. Bruker posted sales of $424.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.56 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. Bruker’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BRKR shares. Cleveland Research raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.20.

Shares of BRKR opened at $80.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 60.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.50. Bruker has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $81.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bruker by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Bruker by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

