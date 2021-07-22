556,905 Shares in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) Acquired by Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 556,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,605,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENNVU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth approximately $32,335,000. Incline Global Management LLC purchased a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth approximately $16,874,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth approximately $11,819,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth approximately $6,598,000. Finally, G.F.W. Energy XII L.P. purchased a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth approximately $6,552,000.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities stock remained flat at $$10.10 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 185,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,038. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey,

