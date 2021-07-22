5,971 Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Acquired by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,065,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,623,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,072,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,672 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 13,815.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,725,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,102,000 after buying an additional 1,713,141 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Kroger by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,906,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.19. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 20.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, boosted their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

