61,300 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Purchased by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,054,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on Zillow Group from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

NASDAQ:ZG traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.76. 1,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,978. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 704.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 80.53 and a beta of 1.34. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $212.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.