74,943 Shares in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 74,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACQRU. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independence in the first quarter worth approximately $418,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Independence during the 1st quarter valued at $2,000,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Independence during the 1st quarter valued at $14,274,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Independence during the 1st quarter valued at $4,000,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in Independence during the 1st quarter valued at $8,000,000.

Get Independence alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACQRU opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.01. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $10.73.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACQRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.