7,541 Shares in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 1.0% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 79,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 9.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ERII stock opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.25. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.10.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 25.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Recovery news, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $19,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,532,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,383,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $318,527.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 924,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,492,083.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,185,231 shares of company stock worth $23,685,541 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

ERII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

