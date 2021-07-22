75,560 Shares in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 75,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in CAE by 1,518.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. CIBC cut their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.30.

Shares of CAE opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.56. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.39, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.83.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

