78,000 Shares in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) Acquired by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000.

Shares of SPTKU stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

