846,040 Shares in Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (NASDAQ:ROCC) Bought by Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (NASDAQ:ROCC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 846,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,384,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned about 5.78% of Roth CH Acquisition II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROCC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROCC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,024. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94. Roth CH Acquisition II Co. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $11.58.

Roth CH Acquisition II Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Roth Acquisition I Co Roth CH Acquisition II Co was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

