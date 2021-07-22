$853.55 Million in Sales Expected for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to report sales of $853.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $838.20 million to $864.00 million. Nielsen posted sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year sales of $3.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLSN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Nielsen by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,327,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,915,000 after buying an additional 4,349,119 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,599,000 after buying an additional 92,687 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Nielsen by 45.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Nielsen in the first quarter valued at about $15,682,000.

NYSE:NLSN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,077. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.45. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

