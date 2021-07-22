925,000 Shares in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Acquired by Voleon Capital Management LP

Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 925,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,044,000. Farfetch accounts for approximately 30.6% of Voleon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Voleon Capital Management LP owned 0.26% of Farfetch at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Farfetch by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.09. The company had a trading volume of 18,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426,708. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.12. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTCH. Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

