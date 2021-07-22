9,865 Shares in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

NYSE CII opened at $20.94 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $21.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

