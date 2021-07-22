$997.00 Million in Sales Expected for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will announce $997.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Methanex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the lowest is $954.00 million. Methanex reported sales of $512.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full-year sales of $3.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MEOH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Methanex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Methanex from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 30,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 527.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.24. 2,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,201. Methanex has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $49.27. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is -4.94%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

