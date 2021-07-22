ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) COO Sells $220,718.45 in Stock

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $220,718.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rene Jacobsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of ABM Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $764,371.20.

ABM opened at $45.71 on Thursday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $55.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.17.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABM. Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, FIX raised ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,255,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,138,000 after acquiring an additional 961,135 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,604,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,341,000 after acquiring an additional 124,046 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,421,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,526,000 after acquiring an additional 193,693 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,119,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,723,000 after buying an additional 87,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

