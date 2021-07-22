ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ABM Industries' shares have outperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to earnings beat in six of the past seven quarters and raised guidance for adjusted income from continuing operations for fiscal 2021. The company's comprehensive transformational initiative called 2020 Vision should help it attain long-term profitable growth through an industry-based go-to-market approach. Acquisitions act as a growth analyst. Consistent dividend payments and share repurchases not only boost investor confidence but also positively impact earnings per share. However, ABM Industries continues to grapple with a difficult labor environment. Increasing expenses resulting from acquisitions is likely to weigh on ABM Industries' bottom line. High debt may limit the company's future expansion in new markets and worsen its risk profile.”

Get ABM Industries alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABM. FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an add rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.67.

NYSE ABM opened at $45.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.39. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $764,371.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,221.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ABM Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,255,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,138,000 after buying an additional 961,135 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in ABM Industries by 8.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,604,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,341,000 after buying an additional 124,046 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,421,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,526,000 after buying an additional 193,693 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ABM Industries by 4.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,119,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,101,000 after buying an additional 43,002 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,723,000 after buying an additional 87,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABM Industries (ABM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.