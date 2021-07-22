ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) PT Lowered to €11.30 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.40 ($13.41) to €11.30 ($13.29) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AAVMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC cut ABN AMRO Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.05.

OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.55.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

