ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) PT Lowered to €11.30 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2021

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.40 ($13.41) to €11.30 ($13.29) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AAVMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC cut ABN AMRO Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.05.

OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.55.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.