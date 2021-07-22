AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

ACIU stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. AC Immune has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a negative net margin of 405.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AC Immune will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIU. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in AC Immune during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in AC Immune by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in AC Immune during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AC Immune by 2,711.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 24,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new position in AC Immune during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

