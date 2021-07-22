Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AFIB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Acutus Medical stock opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $405.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40. Acutus Medical has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.70.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 million. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 1,079.68% and a negative return on equity of 375.85%. Analysts predict that Acutus Medical will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,071,428 shares of Acutus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $14,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical in the first quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Acutus Medical by 58.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in Acutus Medical during the first quarter valued at $11,320,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 183.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 86,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 55,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Acutus Medical by 366.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

