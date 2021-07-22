Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Shares Gap Down to $19.88

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.88, but opened at $19.07. Adagene shares last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 59 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Adagene in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.57 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Adagene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adagene from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adagene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $842.11 million and a P/E ratio of -7.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADAG. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Adagene in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,167,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Adagene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adagene during the 1st quarter worth $4,936,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Adagene in the first quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adagene in the first quarter valued at $402,000. Institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

About Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

