Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Harlan S. Robins Sells 3,895 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $144,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ADPT opened at $38.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 0.28. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.75.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. Analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 18,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,606,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.