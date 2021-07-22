ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Short Interest Update

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 177,800 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the June 15th total of 246,200 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AEY opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.51. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.31.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $12.67 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 21,974 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 25,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications.

