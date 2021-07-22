Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

ADEVF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adevinta ASA in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS ADEVF opened at $20.23 on Thursday. Adevinta ASA has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $20.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.70.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

