Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Sets New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $612.07 and last traded at $611.92, with a volume of 44116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $602.05.

Specifically, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,654 shares of company stock worth $12,863,265. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $548.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

