ADT (NYSE:ADT) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the security and automation business’ stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ADT from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.08.

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $10.51 on Monday. ADT has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 7.24%. On average, analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. ADT’s payout ratio is -38.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in ADT by 19.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ADT by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,759 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of ADT by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 347,800 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of ADT by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,996 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ADT by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,526 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

