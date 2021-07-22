ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.15. ADTRAN posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 225%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ADTRAN.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $127.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.20 million.

ADTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ADTRAN by 45.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the first quarter worth about $204,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTN stock opened at $21.43 on Monday. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $22.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 76.54 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.00%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADTRAN (ADTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.