Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $170,946,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,667,000 after purchasing an additional 525,152 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at about $50,179,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,376.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 284,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,156,000 after purchasing an additional 272,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,462,000 after purchasing an additional 162,479 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.63.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $209.40 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.46 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.