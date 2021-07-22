Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $28.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.

AFYA has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Afya from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Afya from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Afya from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. Afya has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.98.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). Afya had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.96 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Afya will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFYA. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the first quarter valued at about $10,255,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Afya in the 4th quarter worth about $13,001,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Afya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,120,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 31.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 892,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after acquiring an additional 215,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Afya by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,567,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,315,000 after acquiring an additional 207,766 shares in the last quarter. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

