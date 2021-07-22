ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGESY. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, May 14th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of AGESY opened at $52.49 on Wednesday. ageas SA/NV has a 52-week low of $37.14 and a 52-week high of $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.79.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ageas SA/NV will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $2.259 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.37%. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.74%.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

