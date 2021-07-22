Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company’s product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

AGEN stock opened at $5.62 on Monday. Agenus has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.87.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Agenus will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Agenus by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Agenus by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Agenus by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 253,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Agenus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,164,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Agenus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $590,000. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

