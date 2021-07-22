Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.39) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. On average, analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.63. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $32.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.91.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.82.

In related news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $430,083.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $109,480.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at $109,480.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,696 shares of company stock worth $945,986. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

