Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 386.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 12.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $139.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.42. The company has a market cap of $85.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.97. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $450,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,020,714 shares of company stock valued at $432,036,109. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.94.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

