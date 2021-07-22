Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Akouos in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Akouos from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of Akouos stock opened at $12.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $440.60 million and a PE ratio of -1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.97. Akouos has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $30.67.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akouos will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Akouos by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Akouos by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Akouos by 458.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Akouos by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Akouos by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

