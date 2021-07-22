Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.54

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.54 and last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

AKYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($2.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.70). The company had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.