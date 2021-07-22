Albertsons Companies (ACI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 137.75% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Albertsons Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

ACI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

