Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 398,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 94,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 41.2% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. 55.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALDX. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

ALDX stock opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 13.26 and a current ratio of 13.26. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $543.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.73.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.