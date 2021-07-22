Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 0.89%. On average, analysts expect Alexander & Baldwin to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALEX opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.87. Alexander & Baldwin has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,881.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

